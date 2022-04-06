Woodside wins key approvals for Australia's Scarborough gas project

Apr. 06, 2022 12:23 PM ETWoodside Petroleum Ltd (WOPEF)WOPEYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Ocean oil rig silhouette at sunset.

Dazman/iStock via Getty Images

Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEF) (OTCPK:WOPEY) said on Wednesday it secured the last few remaining regulatory approvals from the Australian and Western Australian governments for its Scarborough LNG project, the Australian Financial Review reports.

The approvals for a pipeline license and field development plan clear most of the regulatory hurdles to the LNG project, allowing Woodside to begin petroleum recovery operations from two license areas for the Scarborough and Pluto LNG expansion projects, together expected to cost $12B.

The company expects to produce the first LNG cargo from Scarborough gas in 2026.

"The Scarborough reservoir contains only 0.1% carbon dioxide, and Scarborough gas processed through the efficient and expanded Pluto LNG facility supports the decarbonization goals of our customers in Asia," Woodside CEO Meg O'Neill said.

The Supreme Court of Western Australia recently dismissed an environmental challenge against the Pluto LNG project.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.