America's Car-Mart downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA

Apr. 06, 2022 12:30 PM ETCRMTBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • America’s Car-Mart (CRMT -2.9%) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “Buy” rating to an “Underperform” rating in a research note.
  • Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock.
  • Since the start of 2022, America’s Car-Mart shares fell more than 25% and over a period of one year shares were down around 48%.
  • Wall Street analysts stands with a Buy rating on the stock and Seeking Alpha Quant System also says to Buy.
