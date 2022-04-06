America's Car-Mart downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA
Apr. 06, 2022 12:30 PM ETCRMTBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- America’s Car-Mart (CRMT -2.9%) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “Buy” rating to an “Underperform” rating in a research note.
- Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock.
- Since the start of 2022, America’s Car-Mart shares fell more than 25% and over a period of one year shares were down around 48%.
- Wall Street analysts stands with a Buy rating on the stock and Seeking Alpha Quant System also says to Buy.