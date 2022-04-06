Green Organic Dutchman posts strong Q4 revenue
- The Green Organic Dutchman's (OTCQX:TGODF) net revenue rose 37% Y/Y to C$9.47M, helped by higher sales from its cannabis products.
- Sales in medical cannabis products rose 69% Y/Y to C$0.99M, while adult-use cannabis products revenue was up 46% Y/Y to $11.06M.
- The company said it expects gross margin and net revenue in Canada to continue to increase as it sells proportionately more premium flower, which should result in achieving breakeven Adjusted EBITDA.
- The company posted Q4 Adjusted EBITDA loss of C$3.31M for Q4 2021, representing a 40% improvement compared to Q3 2021.
- The company ended the year with C$4.31M in cash, including $0.22M of restricted cash.
- TGODF said the cash will be used primarily towards covering working capital requirements and operating costs.
- "We also began the process of integrating the Galaxie Brands acquisition in the fourth quarter, and we should see the benefits of that transaction throughout 2022," said said Sean Bovingdon, CEO of TGOD, in an earnings call.
