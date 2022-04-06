Biden set to nominate pair to serve as SEC commissioners - WSJ
Apr. 06, 2022 12:42 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The Biden administration is preparing to nominate a Republican and a Democrat to serve as commissioners at the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
- The White House is planning to take on Jaime Lizárraga as a Democratic seat, succeeding commissioner Allison Herren Lee, the people told the WSJ. President Biden is also anticipated to tap Mark Uyeda, an SEC staffer, to fill a GOP vacancy, the people added.
- Note that Commissioners Hester Peirce's term expires in 2025 and Caroline Crenshaw's matures in 2024. There's a total of five members on the commission, with each of their terms lasting five years.
