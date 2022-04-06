Biden set to nominate pair to serve as SEC commissioners - WSJ

Apr. 06, 2022 12:42 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

US United States Securities and Exchange Commission SEC entrance architecture modern building closeup sign, logo, glass windows

krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The Biden administration is preparing to nominate a Republican and a Democrat to serve as commissioners at the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
  • The White House is planning to take on Jaime Lizárraga as a Democratic seat, succeeding commissioner Allison Herren Lee, the people told the WSJ. President Biden is also anticipated to tap Mark Uyeda, an SEC staffer, to fill a GOP vacancy, the people added.
  • Note that Commissioners Hester Peirce's term expires in 2025 and Caroline Crenshaw's matures in 2024. There's a total of five members on the commission, with each of their terms lasting five years.
  • Check out Biden's livestreamed remarks at the NABTU 2022 Legislative Conference scheduled at 12:45 p.m. ET.
  • In mid-November, Biden nominated former commissioner Robert Califf to head the FDA.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.