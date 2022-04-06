Oxy Petroleum rated Buy at Stifel, citing 'underappreciated' low carbon business

Occidental Petroleum (OXY +1.9%) popped as much as 4% before paring gains on Wednesday after Stifel initiated coverage with a Buy rating and $84 price target, saying the stock remains attractively valued even after its strong YTD performance.

Stifel analyst Michael Scialla says Occidental's emerging low carbon business centered around direct air capture is "largely underappreciated due to its reliance on voluntary and compliance offset markets for hard to abate emissions, and the consensus opinion that it will generate low returns."

"We believe the pace of offset market expansion could surprise investors while the improvement in enhanced oil recovery resource and margins positively impacts direct air capture economics," the analyst writes.

Scialla also cites Occidental's best-in-class estimated FY 2022 free cash flow yield of 26%, rapidly deleveraging balance sheet and stock buyback program.

Top shareholder Berkshire Hathaway recently bought more than 16M Occidental shares and now owns a nearly 15% stake in the company.