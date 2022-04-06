MetLife Investment Management achieves record $109.8B in commercial real estate AUM
Apr. 06, 2022 1:11 PM ETMetLife, Inc. (MET)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- MetLife Investment Management, the institutional asset management arm of financial services firm MetLife (NYSE:MET), said Wednesday that its gross market value of commercial real estate assets under management grew to a record $109.8B in 2021.
- The gross market value of total commercial mortgage loan AUM also climbed to $73.0B as of Dec. 31, 2021, and real estate equity AUM reached $36.8B.
- Its commercial mortgage team originated a record 235 transactions in 2021, totaling more than $15.3B in capital provided in support of institutional real estate investors globally, the company said.
- For equity real estate investing, MIM acquired $3.3B of properties last year, a Y/Y increase of 50%.
- Outside of the U.S., MIM in Asia produced the equivalent of $781M in new equity acquisitions and mortgage originations, the company noted. It also produced $576M in commercial mortgage originations in the U.K. and $768M in Latin America.
- Previously, (March 29) MetLife Investment Management reported a record $6B in 2021 global agricultural mortgage originations.