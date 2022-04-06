MetLife Investment Management achieves record $109.8B in commercial real estate AUM

Apr. 06, 2022 1:11 PM ETMetLife, Inc. (MET)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Calculator and charts

deepblue4you/E+ via Getty Images

  • MetLife Investment Management, the institutional asset management arm of financial services firm MetLife (NYSE:MET), said Wednesday that its gross market value of commercial real estate assets under management grew to a record $109.8B in 2021.
  • The gross market value of total commercial mortgage loan AUM also climbed to $73.0B as of Dec. 31, 2021, and real estate equity AUM reached $36.8B.
  • Its commercial mortgage team originated a record 235 transactions in 2021, totaling more than $15.3B in capital provided in support of institutional real estate investors globally, the company said.
  • For equity real estate investing, MIM acquired $3.3B of properties last year, a Y/Y increase of 50%.
  • Outside of the U.S., MIM in Asia produced the equivalent of $781M in new equity acquisitions and mortgage originations, the company noted. It also produced $576M in commercial mortgage originations in the U.K. and $768M in Latin America.
  • Previously, (March 29) MetLife Investment Management reported a record $6B in 2021 global agricultural mortgage originations.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.