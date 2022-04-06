Shares of Homology Medicines [[FIXX, -11.11%]] fell on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity cut its price target on the stock to $7 from $19, noting that the clinical hold on the company's pheNIX gene therapy trial of HMI-102 for phenylketonuria may be prolonged.

In February, the genetic medicines company said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration put a hold on its trial citing the need to modify risk mitigation measures in the study in response to observations of elevated liver function tests (LFTs).

However, on March 23 Homology (NASDAQ:FIXX) noted that the LFT elevations that were observed had all been resolved. But, the company estimates that it would require more time to submit and receive feedback on its proposed clinical risk-mitigation strategy. This also included time needed to amend the pheNIX study protocol.

The company had said it expects to provide a program update when the path forward was established with the FDA.

Canaccord analyst Michelle Gilson said the firm views that the hold implies the LFT/immunogenicity issues have continued to pose a challenge throughout the expansion phase of the study and that the prior changes to the trial design were insufficient.

The analyst added that the firm was reiterating its Buy rating, but lowering the price target for FIXX shares to $7, given the increased risk related to the clinical hold and substantial changes to the dosing protocol.

Oppenheimer had downgraded Homology in February following the clinical hold citing concerns related to delay in the study's next expected readout due to the hold.

Wall Street analysts on average rated FIXX Buy, with average price target of $12.25.