Constellation Brands Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 06, 2022 1:24 PM ETConstellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.12 (+16.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.02B (+3.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, STZ has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 9 downward.