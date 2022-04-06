ConAgra Brands Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 06, 2022 1:25 PM ETConagra Brands, Inc. (CAG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- ConAgra Brands (NYSE:CAG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (-1.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.84B (+2.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CAG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.
