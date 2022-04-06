Lamb Weston Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 06, 2022 1:28 PM ETLamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (-4.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $972.64M (+8.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LW has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.