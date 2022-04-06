March Mastercard SpendingPulse indicates services are expanding, U.S. retail sales grow 8.4%

Apr. 06, 2022 1:44 PM ETCPRI, LULU, DLA, RL, VAC, WH, SIX, CCL, SEASBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments

Flying shopping cart with shopping bags on a pink background

Andrii Sedykh/iStock via Getty Images

  • "Retail sales remain strong but are stabilizing as consumers resume spending on passion areas like travel, live entertainment, indoor dining and other in-person activities," MA senior advisor and former CEO and Chairman of Saks Steve Sadove commented.
  • March spending indicates that services are making a comeback from airlines to lodging; also in-store retail sales are rebounding as consumer mobility increases.
  • According to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment, total retail sales excluding auto increased 8.4% Y/Y and 18% compared to pre-pandemic spending (2019), not adjusted for inflation.
  • This is in comparison to 8.7% Y/Y growth in February U.S. retail sales and 7.2% Y/Y growth in January.
  • Airline spending was driven by return to travel with Y/Y airline growth up 44.8%, Restaurants (+19.1%) and Lodging (+46.4%) also grew significantly.
  • Stocks to watch: (SEAS), (CCL), (SIX), (WH), (VAC)
  • Luxury (+27.1%), Apparel (+16.0%) and Department Store (+14.0%) sectors saw double-digit growth.
  • Stocks in sector: (CPRI), (RL), (DLA), (LULU)
  • Amid economy reopening, in-store sales continued to rebound while e-commerce dropped Y/Y.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.