L3Harris Technologies secures $117M contract for space objects tracking
Apr. 06, 2022 1:50 PM ETLHXBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- L3Harris Technologies (LHX) +0.7% on Wednesday has been awarded $117M U.S. space force and command contract to continue modernizing infrastructure to track objects in space.
- This third-year option contract is received under Maintenance Of Space Situational Awareness Integrated Capabilities (MOSSAIC) program that has an estimated $1.2B contract value over 10 years. L3Harris won the initial MOSSAIC contract in February 2020.
- “Better understanding the behavior of objects in space is critical to warfighting operations,” said Ed Zoiss, President, L3Harris Space and Airborne Systems. “Our modernization initiatives enable the U.S. Space Force to better understand threats to satellites.”
- Earlier (Mar. 31): L3Harris tapped as top pick among defense companies at Jefferies