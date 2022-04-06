Bruker acquires IonSense; terms undisclosed
Apr. 06, 2022 1:58 PM ETBruker Corporation (BRKR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) has acquired Massachusetts-based IonSense; terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- IonSense provides ambient ionization sources, systems and integrated solutions for the mass spectrometry marketplace. It produces and sells the DART (Direct Analysis in Real Time) ionization technology - said to be the first open air ionization product to be patented and sold commercially.
- The deal provides IonSense with the financial investments to ramp up development of the DART technology and increase efforts in developing applications in the applied markets, including food analysis and forensics.
- Bruker also announced the acquisition of Optimal Industrial this week