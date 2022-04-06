Middle Eastern music streaming platform Anghami inks strategic agreement with Rotana
Apr. 06, 2022 2:22 PM ETAnghami Inc. (ANGH)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Rotana Music Holding has signed a strategic partnership with Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) to distribute its extensive collection of original music audio and video content on Anghami.
- Rotana Music is the Arabic media, entertainment, events, content producer and distributor in the MENA region.
- Eddy Maroun, Co-Founder and CEO of Anghami said, “This partnership represents a major addition to our already unrivaled selection of Arabic music and will give Rotana’s portfolio of artists and outstanding Arab talent a powerful platform to share their voice with the world. There is no better way to celebrate Anghami’s tenth year and next chapter, than expanding our library of 72 million songs to include Rotana’s authentic Arabic content and rewarding fans with a wealth of original tracks.”
- The partnership comes just weeks after Anghami went live on the US stock exchange after merging with SPAC Vistas Media Acquisition.