Security robot maker Knightscope (KSCP) saw its stock hit a 52-week low on Wednesday during a bearish day for the broader market on Wall Street.

Shares of Knightscope recently changed hands at $4.39, down 9%, at approximately 2:00 p.m. ET. The stock opened at $4.78 and hit a 52-week low $4.34 in early afternoon.

Knightscope shares hit a 52-week high on Jan. 31, reaching $27.50.

The stock has been volatile since the company conducted its initial public offering on Jan. 27, closing at $5.91, down 41% from its IPO price of $10 per share. Knightscope stock then soared during its second session to close at $16.29.

Knightscope shares jumped on Monday following news of a $100M stock purchase deal with B. Riley Capital.