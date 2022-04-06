RPM International (RPM +4.7%) rallied to a two-month high on Wednesday after reporting adjusted FQ3 earnings that topped Wall Street estimates, while guiding for Q4 sales growth and adjusted EBIT growth in the low teens vs. the same period last year, when adjusted EBIT rose 10.6%.

The company also anticipates Q4 sales growth in the low teens in all four of its operating segments, even while expecting its operations and those of its suppliers will remain affected by ongoing supply chain challenges and raw material shortages that will pressure sales and productivity.

Russian sanctions are exacerbating inflation of energy and transportation costs, as well as creating supply challenges for plant-based raw materials and those that are derived from oil, RPM said.

Q3 GAAP net income fell to $33M from $38.2M in the year-earlier quarter, while revenues rose 13% Y/Y to $1.43B.

"We have been fast to respond to supply chain challenges by quickly scaling up in-house resin production at the manufacturing plant we acquired in Texas last September," Chairman and CEO Frank Sullivan said.

Q3 results were "solid" and Q4 guidance was "decent" despite the raw material and supply chain headwinds, Wells Fargo analyst Michael Sison said in reaction, accoding to Bloomberg.

RPM shares have fallen 14% YTD and 7% during the past year.