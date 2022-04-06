Facebook parent Meta Platforms cancels this year's F8 developer conference
- Meta Platforms (FB -4.1%) won't hold its F8 developer conference this year, "pausing" the confab as it continues a pivot toward the metaverse.
- "Similar to years past, we are taking a brief break in programming and will not hold F8 in 2022 while we gear up on new initiatives that are all tailored towards the next chapter of the Internet, and the next chapter of our company too: building the metaverse," says Meta's Diego Duarte Moreira.
- Instead he focused on other developer events the company is hosting, including an inaugural Conversations business messaging event on May 19, and its Connect conference later in the year.
- The company had canceled F8 in 2020 as COVID-19 began ramping up in America. Last year's F8, meanwhile, had looked to refocus on developers, and showcased a sharp focus on business tools.