Trump SPAC Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC), which is taking Trump's social media company public, fell 2%, paring some earlier losses of more than 10%, as the stock dropped for the ninth straight day amid news that Elon Musk was added to the Twitter (TWTR) board.

Warrants of Digital World (NASDAQ:DWACW) declined 1% and have dropped 35% over the past nine days as DWAC shares plunged 37%.

Twitter said on Tuesday that Elon Musk was added to the social media company's board after he accumulated a 9% stake, helping send competitor DWAC's shares down 16%. Investors are concerned that Trump's new social media platform Truth Social, which has been promoted as an alternative to Twitter, may see more competition. Some investors also may fear that Trump may be allowed back on Twitter with Musk on the board after the former President was banned from the platform.

The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday that Twitter doesn't plan to reinstate Trump's account on the platform.

"Twitter is committed to impartiality in the development and enforcement of its policies and rules,' the company told DailyMail.com on Tuesday. "Our policy decisions are not determined by the board or shareholders, and we have no plans to reverse any policy decisions."

Reuters also reported Monday that Truth Social's head of technology and product development, have both resigned from their senior posts. Trump himself has privately "fumed" about the rollout of Truth Social and has "mused" about joining a competitor such as Gettr, according to a Washington Post report, which cited people familiar.

Downloads of Truth Social have dropped to 8,000 per day from an initial 170,000, according to research firm Apptopia, Bloomberg reported last week. The number of daily-active users on Apple devices was roughly 513,000, according to Apptopia estimates shared with Bloomberg.

Trump is said to be reluctant to post to Truth Social because “it is not ready for prime time,” an unidentified close adviser told the Washington Post.

Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) saw a massive rally in wake of news that it will take Trump's new media company public via a SPAC merger. The stock gained more than 350% when the news was announced Oct. 21.

DWAC also missed a deadline on Thursday to file its annual report with the SEC and said it's expected to file the document within the 15-day grace period.

Also see, Twitter confirmed it will test an editing feature, saying it predates Musk.