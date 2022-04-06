SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) rode a wave of fintech excitement in 2021 but has lost its luster over the past several months, amid a changing economic environment and concerns about competition in the sector. Now that it has dropped 63% from its highs, does the stock represent a buying opportunity?

Rate Hikes Undermine Fintech Craze

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) came public last June in a SPAC deal backed by famed investor Chamath Palihapitiya. The stock entered a marketplace primed to pour money into the fintech sector.

Shares jumped to a quick high of $24.95 before pulling back in the next few months. Shares received renewed buying interest late in 2021, with the stock returning to levels around $23 in early November.

However, shares have fallen from there. As the Federal Reserve began what promises to be an aggressive campaign of raising interest rates, investors started to worry about the valuations for more speculative ventures. At the same time, a flattening yield curve raised concerns about profitability for financial institutions.

Adding to this, SOFI suffered from continuing uncertainty about student loan debts, as the government continued to extend the COVID-inspired moratorium for those payments. This factor played a sizable role in a recent downgrade from Morgan Stanley.

In this environment, SOFI came under sustained selling pressure during the end of 2021 and for much of the first quarter of 2022, reaching a 52-week low of $7.74 in mid-March. Shares have since come off that mark but remain around $8.50.

The slide in SOFI has tracked the performance of other high-profile fintech players over the same period of time. Like SOFI, Robinhood (HOOD) has dropped more than 60% since mid-November. Meanwhile, Toast (TOST) has retreated about 56%, while Affirm (AFRM) has fallen about 70%.

Over the same period, the S&P 500 retreated less than 3%, as you can see in this chart:

Is SOFI a Buy?

Can SOFI emerge from the fintech morass to become one of the trend's long-term winners? Moffett Nathanson believes it can. The firm ranked SOFI among its top picks in the space, giving it a Buy rating based on its asset portfolio, which analyst Eugene Simuni believes gives it an attractive risk/return profile.

In general, the Wall Street community offers a similarly bullish stance on the stock. Of the 14 analysts surveyed by Seeking Alpha, eight rate SOFI a Strong Buy. The other six have a Hold rating on the stock.

However, quantitative measures show a much less optimistic outlook. Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings give the firm a stellar A- grade for growth. However, the firm earns a D for valuation and two Fs for profitability and momentum.

All told, the Quant Ratings flash a Sell signal for SOFI.

For a skeptical take on SOFI's prospects, read a deep dive from SA contributor JR Research, who says the firm's unprofitability means "the pain doesn't end." On the other side of the spectrum, fellow contributor Leo Imasuen believes the SOFI bears "will eventually be humbled."