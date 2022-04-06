IoT tech provider Samsara stock slides 10% in afternoon trading

Apr. 06, 2022 2:37 PM ETIOTBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor1 Comment

Initial public offering hologram, night panoramic city view of Bangkok. The financial center for multinational corporations in Asia. The concept of boosting the growth by IPO process. Double exposure.

2d illustrations and photos/iStock via Getty Images

IoT technology provider Samsara (IOT) stock slid 10% in afternoon trading Wednesday during a bearish session for the broader market on Wall Street.

Shares of Samsara last changed hands at $14.28, down 10%, at approximately 2:25 p.m. ET. The stock opened at $15.49 and hit a session low of $13.69 in late morning.

Based in San Francisco, Samsara allows businesses connect their physical operations to Internet of Things data through its cloud-based platform, which helps them gain insights into their operations and improve performance.

Samsara held its IPO on Dec. 16, raising net proceeds $847M. The company offered 35M shares at $23 per share.

