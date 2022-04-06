IoT tech provider Samsara stock slides 10% in afternoon trading

IoT technology provider Samsara (IOT) stock slid 10% in afternoon trading Wednesday during a bearish session for the broader market on Wall Street.

Shares of Samsara last changed hands at $14.28, down 10%, at approximately 2:25 p.m. ET. The stock opened at $15.49 and hit a session low of $13.69 in late morning.

Based in San Francisco, Samsara allows businesses connect their physical operations to Internet of Things data through its cloud-based platform, which helps them gain insights into their operations and improve performance.

Samsara held its IPO on Dec. 16, raising net proceeds $847M. The company offered 35M shares at $23 per share.