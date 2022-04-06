Boeing (BA -2.1%) shares slide after the chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee said he opposes giving more time to certify the 737 MAX 10, signaling potential delays that could prove costly.

"The aircraft certification bill gave the FAA a two-year grace period to certify aircraft without the advanced flight crew alerting system, but that grace period should not be extended," Rep. Peter DeFazio said at Wednesday's hearing.

Years of additional work and millions of dollars in costs could be required if Boeing needs to redesign the MAX 10's flight control system to add a more modern emergency alerting system, which also would make the plane different from other existing MAX models and possibly require different pilot training, Bloomberg's Alan Levin writes.

The FAA reportedly has warned that Boeing may not win certification of the 737 MAX 10 model ahead of a year-end safety deadline set by Congress.