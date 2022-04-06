Near Protocol raises $350M in funding round led by Tiger Global
Apr. 06, 2022 2:44 PM ETNear (NEAR-USD)ETH-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- The Near Foundation has raised $350M in a new financing round led by technology-focused investment firm Tiger Global, CoinDesk reported Wednesday, citing a release.
- Note that the Near Foundation's native digital token, NEAR Protocol (NEAR-USD +0.9%), is rising slightly in the past 24 hours, recently changing hands at $16.30 per coin. Meanwhile, ethereum (ETH-USD -6.3%) - Near's largest rival - and many other major cryptos are extending losses from earlier in the session.
- The funding comes less than three months after the Near Foundation raised $150M, CoinDesk noted.
- Near, a proof-of-stake blockchain, is designed as a decentralized application ("DApps") platform for developers.
- Previously, (Dec. 22, 2021) NEAR tokens soared after Terra stablecoin integration.