The Olive Garden indicator shows consumer spending is holding up

Morgan Stanley walked away from a meeting with Darden Restaurants (DRI -0.7%) management convinced that potential consumer spending headwinds in the U.S. are not yet impacting demand.

Analyst John Glass said the macro backdrop in real time remains supportive for full service dining even if consumer sentiment concerns dominate the investment narrative.

"While forward looking indicators like consumer sentiment and inflationary outlook are clouding the investment case for full service dining, DRI's demand trends remain strong, per commentary from the most recent quarter and management points to positive trends in wage," he noted.

Crucially, promotional environment remains largely benign for the restaurant operator across chains, while Olive Garden is noted to have a stronger base business today after having lightened up considerably on promotions, limited-time offers and heavy advertising.

Despite recent hikes, Darden's (NYSE:DRI) pricing remains competitive vs. peers. And while the labor situation is still considered a headwind, green shoots are said to be appearing.

Adding it all up, Morgan Stanley kept an Overweight rating on Darden Restaurants (DRI) and price target of $161 vs. the average analyst price target of $156.97 and 52-week trading range of $116.04 to $164.28.