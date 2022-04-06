Jefferies upgrades Repsol, downgrades Total - Shell remains top pick

Apr. 06, 2022 2:53 PM ETCO1:COM, SHEL, TTE, REPYYBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor

Asian businessman sitting and using the smart mobile phone showing Bull and Bear polygonal shape writing by lines and dots over Stock market exchange and Trading graph on the cityscape background

Tzido/iStock via Getty Images

  • Jefferies analyst Giacomo Romeo upgraded Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY) to buy Wednesday, citing an improved outlook for European refining margins and valuation.
  • In the same note, Total (TTE) was downgraded to hold, as Russian upstream exposure and French political risk outweigh the improved macro environment.
  • The analyst maintained Shell (SHEL) as a top pick, citing the long-term impact to gas markets from the current energy crisis.
  • Jefferies assumes Brent oil (CO1:COM) will average ~$91 in 2022, and sees European majors generating ~21% free cash flow yields this year.
