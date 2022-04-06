Jefferies upgrades Repsol, downgrades Total - Shell remains top pick
Apr. 06, 2022 2:53 PM ETCO1:COM, SHEL, TTE, REPYYBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- Jefferies analyst Giacomo Romeo upgraded Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY) to buy Wednesday, citing an improved outlook for European refining margins and valuation.
- In the same note, Total (TTE) was downgraded to hold, as Russian upstream exposure and French political risk outweigh the improved macro environment.
- The analyst maintained Shell (SHEL) as a top pick, citing the long-term impact to gas markets from the current energy crisis.
- Jefferies assumes Brent oil (CO1:COM) will average ~$91 in 2022, and sees European majors generating ~21% free cash flow yields this year.