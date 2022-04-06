Streaming platform Anghami stock tumbles 21% in wake of Rotana music deal

Apr. 06, 2022 2:56 PM ETBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

SPAC - Special Purpose Acquisition Company -- text on a torn dollar bill

zimmytws/iStock via Getty Images

Middle Eastern music streaming platform Anghami saw its shares tumble 21% in afternoon trading Wednesday in the wake of a new deal with Rotana Music Holding.

Shares of Anghami recently changed hands at $10.63, down 21%, at approximately 2:40 p.m. ET. The stock opened at $11.58 and hit a session low of $10.12 in early afternoon.

Earlier Wednesday, Anghami announced that it had entered into a strategic partnership with Arabic music distributor Rotana.

Anghami went public in early February after merging with SPAC Vistas Media acquisition.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.