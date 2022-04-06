Streaming platform Anghami stock tumbles 21% in wake of Rotana music deal

Middle Eastern music streaming platform Anghami saw its shares tumble 21% in afternoon trading Wednesday in the wake of a new deal with Rotana Music Holding.

Shares of Anghami recently changed hands at $10.63, down 21%, at approximately 2:40 p.m. ET. The stock opened at $11.58 and hit a session low of $10.12 in early afternoon.

Earlier Wednesday, Anghami announced that it had entered into a strategic partnership with Arabic music distributor Rotana.

Anghami went public in early February after merging with SPAC Vistas Media acquisition.