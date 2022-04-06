BitPay allows merchants to get payments from Lightning Network - CoinDesk

Apr. 06, 2022 3:08 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD)SQBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • Bitcoin (BTC-USD) payment service provider BitPay has enabled merchants on its platform to receive payments from 100+ digital wallets on the Lightning Network, CoinDesk reported Wednesday.
  • The move will enable merchants and customers to pursue speedy and low-cost Bitcoin (BTC-USD) transactions, the company highlighted.
  • “BitPay’s integration with the Lightning Network offers customers more choice and merchants more ways to be paid leveraging blockchain technology,” CoinDesk reported, citing BitPay Co-founder Tony Gallippi in a statement.
  • Note that the Lightning Network is a decentralized layer 2 protocol using smart contract functionality to enable instant payments. Block's (SQ) Cash App, for example, recently integrated the Lightning Network to transfer Bitcoin (BTC-USD) through its app.
  • Previously, (Feb. 28) AMC CEO signaled a green light for accepting Dogecoin and Shiba Inu via BitPay.
