Sunshine Biopharma nearly trebles market cap on anticancer effect of mRNA
Apr. 06, 2022 3:24 PM ETSunshine Biopharma, Inc. (SBFM)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Nano-cap stock, Sunshine Biopharma (SBFM +24.1%), is trading higher for the second straight session on Wednesday as the market continues to cheer the early results highlighting the anticancer effect of its mRNA molecules.
- More than 65.3 million Sunshine (NASDAQ:SBFM) shares have changed hands so far, compared to the 65-day average volume of ~3.8 million.
- The shares more than doubled in value on Monday after the company said that the molecules “had little or no cytotoxic effects” against cancer cells grown in culture.
- With today’s gain, the little-known oncology-focused biotech has nearly trebled in value in just two days.
- With no drug candidates in clinical trials, Sunshine (SBFM) had struggled to maintain its share price, announcing multiple reverse stock splits over the past several years.
- In February, it completed its last reverse stock split, following the first two reverse stock splits in 2019 and 2020.