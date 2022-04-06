Plains All American Pipeline, Plains GP Holdings boost distributions

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA +1.3%) declared after Tuesday's market close a quarterly cash distribution of $0.2175/unit, or $0.87/unit on an annualized basis, an increase of $0.15, or 21%, from the distribution paid in February 2022.

Plains GP Holdings (PAGP +1.4%) also declared a corresponding quarterly cash distribution of $0.2175/share, or $0.87/share annualized, which also reflects a $0.15 increase, or 21%, from the distribution paid in February.

Plains All American's dividend likely will grow slowly over the next 2-4 years, reaching to a range of $1.20-$1.50, Patient Tech Investor writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.

