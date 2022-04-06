Oil price route follows IEA announcement and bearish DOE update
Apr. 06, 2022 3:37 PM ETCL1:COM, XLE, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor17 Comments
- Oil prices were higher in early trading Wednesday, before the International Energy Agency detailed plans for a strategic petroleum reserve release, and ahead of the weekly DOE inventory report; in late trading, WTI (CL1:COM) traded as much as 5% below Tuesday's closing price.
- The IEA plans to release 60m barrels of crude oil reserves to the market during 2022; the 60m barrels will come in addition to the 180m barrel release announced by the White House last week.
- Shortly following the IEA update, the Department of Energy released it's weekly inventory report, showing rising oil and oil product inventories, at least briefly reversing a trend of historic inventory draws.
- Oil prices (USO) remain near $100/b, as US producers (XLE) prepare for what are expected to be strong Q1 results.