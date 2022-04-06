Oil price route follows IEA announcement and bearish DOE update

Apr. 06, 2022 3:37 PM ETCL1:COM, XLE, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor17 Comments

Oil Prices Moving Down

sefa ozel/E+ via Getty Images

  • Oil prices were higher in early trading Wednesday, before the International Energy Agency detailed plans for a strategic petroleum reserve release, and ahead of the weekly DOE inventory report; in late trading, WTI (CL1:COM) traded as much as 5% below Tuesday's closing price.
  • The IEA plans to release 60m barrels of crude oil reserves to the market during 2022; the 60m barrels will come in addition to the 180m barrel release announced by the White House last week.
  • Shortly following the IEA update, the Department of Energy released it's weekly inventory report, showing rising oil and oil product inventories, at least briefly reversing a trend of historic inventory draws.
  • Oil prices (USO) remain near $100/b, as US producers (XLE) prepare for what are expected to be strong Q1 results.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.