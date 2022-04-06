Banks that own the Zelle money-transfer service are considering a plan that could have them competing with credit card network giants Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Seven banks own Early Warning Services, the company that operates Zelle, and ~1,450 financial institutions offer Zelle to their customers. Under the plan, the financial institutions' customers would be able to use Zelle to pay for their purchases at big retailers, which would sidestep credit card networks and move funds directly from customers' bank accounts to merchants' bank accounts.

Both Mastercard (NYSE:MA -2.5%) and Visa (V -2.8%) shares are dropping, as are many other payment tech stock in Wednesday trading.

The banks are weighing whether the move would be in their best interests. Banks collectively reap billions of dollars each year from fees merchants pay when shoppers use credit and debit cards. But a portion of credit and debit card fees goes to the network companies themselves. Banks setting up their own payment system would allow them the ability to determine the rules and fees.

Bank of America (BAC) and Wells Fargo (WFC) are in favor of broadening Zelle to retail payments, WSJ said, citing people familiar with the discussions. JPMorgan Chase (JPM), though, wasn't as convinced that the timing is right. Instead, its executives are urging them to focus more on protecting consumers from fraud.

Capital One Financial (COF) and U.S. Bancorp (USB) were undecided, the people told the WSJ.

Early Warning Services LLC is owned by Bank of America (BAC), Truist Financial (TFC), Capital One (COF), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), PNC Bank (PNC), and Wells Fargo (WFC).

Consumers and businesses sent 1.8B payments through the Zelle Network in 2021, up 49% Y/Y, and totaled $490M, up 59%, Early Warning said in February.