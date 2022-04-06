Goldman Sachs plans to offer OTC Ethereum options trading as client interest gains: Bloomberg
Apr. 06, 2022 3:46 PM ET By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Amid rising client interest in Ethereum (ETH-USD), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is looking to offer over-the-counter ETH options trading, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing Andrei Kazantsev, global head of crypto trading at Goldman, in a webinar.
- As part of its efforts to expand further into the decentralized space, Goldman Sachs (GS) is planning to launch cash-settled ETH options "in due course," Kazantsev added. Recall in March when Goldman sought to include bilateral crypto options to its product offering.
- Note that the U.S. lender does not offer spot crypto trading, though it enables access to European and Canadian exchange-traded products that can be used as a benchmark, Bloomberg reported, citing George Lewin-Smith, an associate on Goldman's digital-assets team, in the webinar.
- Meanwhile, ethereum (ETH-USD -7.0%) and a raft of major cryptos are falling intraday.
- Previously, (March 21) Goldman Sachs and Galaxy Digital executed first OTC crypto trade.