Goldman Sachs plans to offer OTC Ethereum options trading as client interest gains: Bloomberg

Apr. 06, 2022 3:46 PM ETThe Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

Fraud Charge Against Goldman Sachs Takes Toll On Market Indices

Chris Hondros/Getty Images News

  • Amid rising client interest in Ethereum (ETH-USD), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is looking to offer over-the-counter ETH options trading, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing Andrei Kazantsev, global head of crypto trading at Goldman, in a webinar.
  • As part of its efforts to expand further into the decentralized space, Goldman Sachs (GS) is planning to launch cash-settled ETH options "in due course," Kazantsev added. Recall in March when Goldman sought to include bilateral crypto options to its product offering.
  • Note that the U.S. lender does not offer spot crypto trading, though it enables access to European and Canadian exchange-traded products that can be used as a benchmark, Bloomberg reported, citing George Lewin-Smith, an associate on Goldman's digital-assets team, in the webinar.
  • Meanwhile, ethereum (ETH-USD -7.0%) and a raft of major cryptos are falling intraday.
  • Previously, (March 21) Goldman Sachs and Galaxy Digital executed first OTC crypto trade.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.