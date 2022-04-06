Recreational cannabis netted more than $3.7B in tax revenues for states in 2021

  • Sales of adult-use cannabis added $3.7B to state coffers in 2021, according to a new study from the Marijuana Policy Project.
  • The figure does not include tax revenues from medical marijuana sales, or application and licensing fees paid by cannabis companies.
  • In 2020, recreational marijuana sales generated about $2.8B in state tax revenue.
  • The state that brought in the most tax dollars from recreational sales in 2021 was California was ~$1.3B. Coming in a distant second was Washington State with ~$630.9M.
  • Since Colorado and Washington State began adult-use cannabis sales in 2014 through March 2022, overall state tax revenue has totaled $11.2B.
  • Several other states, notably New York and New Jersey, have legalized recreational use of marijuana though sales have yet to begin.
  • Multi-state operators: Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF); Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF) Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF); Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF); Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF); MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF); Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRHF); Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF); Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF); and Jushi Holdings (OTCQX:JUSHF).
  • In late March, New Jersey delayed plans to start adult-use cannabis sales over concerns of having enough marijuana for medicinal and recreational customers.
