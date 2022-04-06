Carvana (CVNA -5.6%) fell on Wednesday as investors bid the online retail stock down to a six-week low.

The slump in Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) coincided with broad selling across online retail and tech stocks amid renewed concerns over supply chain disruption in China and the impact of higher interest rates on growth names across the market.

It has been a rough week for Carvana (CVNA) in general after RBC Capital Markets dropped its rating on Tuesday to Market Perform from Outperform on concerns the pace of capacity expansion by the company might not make sense in the face of the growth challenges being seen.

Adding to some of the volatility around the stock, short interest on CVNA is at 21.22% of total float.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Carvana is flashing Strong Sell.