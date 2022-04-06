BASF's (BASFY -1.7%) demand trends likely remained strong throughout Q1, supported by inventory building as rising inflation comes into play, Jefferies said today in maintaining its Buy rating and €74 stock price target, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

But while demand at BASF's upstream segment kept up, this could increase risk for the wider volume outlook, Jefferies analyst Chris Counihan said, adding that the company's margins are unlikely to fully offset gas price inflation.

In the company's downstream segment, agricultural volumes and demand should improve over a disappointing 2021, driven by stronger crop prices, Counihan said, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine causes agricultural commodity prices to spike.

BASF is "a 6.5% yielding blue-chip bargain," Brad Thomas writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.