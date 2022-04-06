Rackspace Technology and Akamai Technologies to offer global consultancy services to small and mid-sized businesses
Apr. 06, 2022 4:01 PM ETAkamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM), RXTBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Rackspace Technology (RXT -2.8%) extends partnership with Akamai Technologies (AKAM -0.7%) to offer global businesses consultative services to help secure their applications and APIs.
- The partners will help commercial customers secure their cloud workloads using Akamai’s Web Application and API Protector, which offers one-stop, zero-compromise security for websites, applications and APIs.
- “Organizations are increasingly adopting cloud architectures that make them vulnerable to cyber-attacks,” said PJ Joseph, Executive Vice President Sales and Services, Akamai. “These vulnerabilities include an increase in DDoS attacks and growing use and subsequent abuse of APIs. We are pleased to partner with Rackspace to create new bundles of Akamai’s market-leading security services to address the application security needs of both enterprises and small to medium businesses.”