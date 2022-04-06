Genius Sports Limited pops after NFL becomes top shareholder in U.S.

Apr. 06, 2022 4:04 PM ETGenius Sports Limited (GENI)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Financial stock market graph. Selective focus.

Diego Thomazini/iStock via Getty Images

Genius Sports Limited (GENI +9.1%) soared in late trading on Wednesday after Sportico reported that the NFL is a large shareholder.

Following the vesting of roughly 4.25 million warrants this month, the NFL is now listed as the fourth-largest shareholder of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) and the top shareholder in the U.S. with a 7.7% stake.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) was on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week with the launch of sports betting lining up smartly with the company recently obtaining the rights to commercialize the Canadian Football League’s official data worldwide.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.