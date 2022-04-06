Genius Sports Limited pops after NFL becomes top shareholder in U.S.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI +9.1% ) soared in late trading on Wednesday after Sportico reported that the NFL is a large shareholder.

Following the vesting of roughly 4.25 million warrants this month, the NFL is now listed as the fourth-largest shareholder of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) and the top shareholder in the U.S. with a 7.7% stake.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) was on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week with the launch of sports betting lining up smartly with the company recently obtaining the rights to commercialize the Canadian Football League’s official data worldwide.