Airspan gets NYSE notice on late filing of annual report

  • Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) said Wednesday it received a non-compliance notice from NYSE over its failure to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31.
  • MIMO said it was unable to file the Form 10-K due to delays and additional analyses with respect to the cutoff of its revenue recognition.
  • It identified a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting.
  • The material weakness occurred as MIMO did not design and maintain effective controls related to the cutoff of revenue recognition on products shipped to customers.
  • MIMO is in the process of implementing a remediation plan for this material weakness.
  • There are no material misstatements in MIMO's previously issued financial statements.
  • MIMO now has until Sept. 30 to file the Form 10-K.
  • If it fails to file the Form 10-K by then, NYSE may provide an additional 6-month cure period.
  • MIMO currently expects to file the Form 10-K by Apr. 14.
