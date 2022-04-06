Airspan gets NYSE notice on late filing of annual report
Apr. 06, 2022 4:13 PM ETAirspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) said Wednesday it received a non-compliance notice from NYSE over its failure to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31.
- MIMO said it was unable to file the Form 10-K due to delays and additional analyses with respect to the cutoff of its revenue recognition.
- It identified a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting.
- The material weakness occurred as MIMO did not design and maintain effective controls related to the cutoff of revenue recognition on products shipped to customers.
- MIMO is in the process of implementing a remediation plan for this material weakness.
- There are no material misstatements in MIMO's previously issued financial statements.
- MIMO now has until Sept. 30 to file the Form 10-K.
- If it fails to file the Form 10-K by then, NYSE may provide an additional 6-month cure period.
- MIMO currently expects to file the Form 10-K by Apr. 14.