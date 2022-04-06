Oil hits a three-week low, providing a potential opportunity for oil ETF bulls

Oil and gas ETFs that track the price of crude may find themselves in focus as oil (CL1:COM) retraced to a three-week trading low, touching $95.73 a barrel earlier Wednesday afternoon.

The downward move may bring an opportunity for short-term swing traders that remain bullish on the commodity as supply constraints, global war, and inflation are still ever-relevant even though prices have subsided a bit.

The United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) and United States 12 Month Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USL) are two pure-play oil funds that provide investors access to the energy market through managed futures contracts.

Furthermore, investors that are bullish on the outlook of oil are not alone, Jeff Currie, global head of commodities at Goldman Sachs provided his viewpoint in a Bloomberg interview.

When asked if there is a supply chain issue with oil, Currie stated: “Absolutely, yes. And this goes back to 2014. Overall capex is down 35%. Yet demand is higher. If you look at every producer with the exception of UAE and Saudi Arabia are producing less today than they were in January 2020… Throw on the Russian shock on top of it to supply constraints, [and its] the biggest we had seen in decades since the 1970s. So, no, this is a real shortage.”

For investors that follow a similar thought process, they may see the current sell-off as a time to layer back in further. Oil is currently down 26.6% from its Mar. 7 peak and also off 16.6% over the past ten trading days.

USO and USL are just two examples of oil ETFs, investors may also look into other energy funds such as (NYSEARCA:XLE), (NYSEARCA:VDE), (XOP), (OIH), (IYE), and (GUSH) as well.

Year-to-date price action: USO +33.2%, USL +31.2%, XLE +33.6%, VDE +33.7%, XOP +34.9%, OIH +41.4%, IYE +31.7%, and GUSH +76.3%.

Oil prices were higher in early trading on Wednesday, before the International Energy Agency detailed plans for a strategic petroleum reserve release.