Radiant Logistics expects another sequential quarter of record results
Apr. 06, 2022 4:17 PM ETRadiant Logistics, Inc. (RLGT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) expects to deliver another quarter of record financial results for FQ3 ended March 31, 2022.
- Founder and CEO Bohn Crain noted that, "Based on our preliminary unaudited financial statements, we are likely on pace to deliver yet another sequential quarter of record results. Our business remains quite strong across our various service offerings with a particularly strong showing in our project charter business and the first full quarterly contribution from our December 2021 acquisition of Navegate whose financial contribution is trending ahead of its historic results of operations."
- The third-party logistics firm will host a conference call to discuss its financial results in mid-May.
