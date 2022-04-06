Levi Strauss gains after strong sales in the Americas leads to earnings topper

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) gained in after-hours trading with the company topping FQ1 revenue expectations by a thin margin.

Revenue was up 22% during the quarter to $1.59B. Sales topped expectations in the Americas handily, which helped offset misses for the Europe and Asia businesses.

Global direct-to-consumer revenue jumped 35% during the quarter, reflecting a 48% increase in company-operated stores and a 10% increase in e-commerce. Global wholesale revenue was up 15% compared to a year ago.

Adjusted gross margin was up 170 bps year-over-year to 59.4% of sales.

Looking ahead, Levi Strauss (LEVI) said the strength of its brands and strategies position it to deliver sustainable growth well into the future. The company guided for full-year revenue of $6.40B to $6.50B vs. $6.44B consensus. Adjusted EPS is seen landing in a range of $1.50 to $1.56 vs. $1.53 consensus.

Shares of Levi Strauss (LEVI) rose 2.44% in after-hours trading to $19.89 vs. the 52-week trading range of $17.34 to $30.84.

Levi Strauss (LEVI) was listed in Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch article this week with the earnings report hitting during a slow period in the retail sector for reports.