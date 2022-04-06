Adverum gets FDA feedback on mid-stage trial for Wet AMD candidate

Apr. 06, 2022 4:20 PM ETAdverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Clinical-stage gene therapy company, Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM), announced on Wednesday that it received feedback via a Type C meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on its Phase 2 trial for Wet AMD candidate, ADVM-022.
  • With the input from the agency, the company plans to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) amendment for the trial. The process is likely to be complete by mid-2022, Adverum (ADVM) said.
  • The trial, designed to evaluate the single gene therapy in wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) is expected to start in 3Q 2022.
  • “ADVM-022 is a single, intravitreal injection gene therapy product that we believe has the potential to provide a durable and safe treatment option that addresses the needs of wet AMD patients, caregivers, retina specialists and health systems,” Chief Executive David S. Boyer noted.

  • Read about two year data for ADVM-022 in Wet AMD, as presented by the company in 2021 at a medical event.

