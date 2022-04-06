AvalonBay Communities announces public offering of 2M shares
Apr. 06, 2022 4:21 PM ETAvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) on Wednesday announced an underwritten public offering of 2M shares in connection with the forward sale agreements.
- AVB expects to enter into forward sale agreements with Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase Bank or their affiliates with respect to 2M shares.
- The forward purchasers are expected to borrow and sell to the underwriters 2M shares that will be delivered in the offering.
- Subject to its right to elect cash or net share settlement, AVB intends to deliver, upon physical settlement of such forward sale agreements no later than Dec. 31, 2023, 2M shares to the forward purchasers in exchange for cash proceeds per share equal to the applicable forward sale price.
- AVB will not initially receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the forward purchasers in the offering.
- Net proceeds will be used for identified and prospective land acquisitions, development and redevelopment of apartment communities, acquisition of communities and general corporate purposes.
- This may include the repayment of outstanding indebtedness under its commercial paper program or its $1.75B revolving variable rate unsecured credit facility.