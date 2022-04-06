TD Bank to return most staff to office in April, sees full return by June: Bloomberg

TD Bank logo in front of their headquarters for Montreal, Quebec. Also known as Toronto Dominon Canada Trust, it is one of the main Canadian banks

BalkansCat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Canadian-based Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is planning to give most staff the option to return to the office this month, with ambitions for a full return by June, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing a memo.
  • “After more than two years, it’s time to come together again -- joining the thousands of colleagues already on-site today,” Bloomberg reported, citing Kenn Lalonde, chief human resources officer at TD Bank, in the memo. “This will be a time of listening, learning and building our new workplaces together,” he added.
  • The move comes as other Canadian financial institutions such as Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), Canadian Imperial Bank (CM) and Manulife Financial (MFC) call workers back to work in person, Bloomberg noted.
  • Previously, (March 8) Morgan Stanley CEO and NYC mayor agree that bankers should return to the office.
