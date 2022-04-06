Braemar Hotels & Resorts reports prelim Q1 operating results

  • Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) said Wednesday it expects to report occupancy of ~55% for Q1 with an average daily rate of ~$597 resulting in RevPAR of ~$328.
  • This RevPAR reflects ~69% growth Y/Y and ~20% increase compared to Q1 of 2019.
  • The prelim. operating results assume that the 15 hotel properties owned and included in BHR's operations at Mar. 31, 2022 were owned as of the start of 2019.
  • "We closed on the acquisition of The Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach in mid-March. This property is going to significantly increase our reported RevPAR going forward. Assuming that we had owned the property throughout Mar., we would have achieved RevPAR of an unprecedented $404," said BHR CEO Richard Stockton.
