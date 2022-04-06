SPAC CF Acquisition VI (NASDAQ:CFVI), which agreed in December to take YouTube competitor Rumble public, ticked up 1% in after hours trading after it disclosed a 22% increase in monthly active users in Q1 versus Q4.

March had a record high of 44.3 million MAUs. Rumble also set user engagement records in Q1 with Rumble users watching an average of 10.5 billion minutes per month, according to a statement.

Rumble and SPAC CFVI have been gaining a lot of interest in recent months after the alternative YouTube platform announced a deal with former President Donald Trump's new social media company and his platform Truth Social. Trump's media company is also going public through a deal with SPAC Digital World Acquisition (DWAC).

Rumble is slated to go public later this year through the merger with CFVI. The deal, which values Rumble at $2.1 billion, is expected to close during Q2. Rumble’s video platform has become increasingly popular with conservative content makers.

Earlier, Trump SPAC Digital World Acquisition fell for ninth straight day.