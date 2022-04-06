Rumble SPAC CFVI gains after Q1 metrics released

rumble strip road sign

Sagar Gore/iStock via Getty Images

SPAC CF Acquisition VI (NASDAQ:CFVI), which agreed in December to take YouTube competitor Rumble public, ticked up 1% in after hours trading after it disclosed a 22% increase in monthly active users in Q1 versus Q4.

March had a record high of 44.3 million MAUs. Rumble also set user engagement records in Q1 with Rumble users watching an average of 10.5 billion minutes per month, according to a statement.

Rumble and SPAC CFVI have been gaining a lot of interest in recent months after the alternative YouTube platform announced a deal with former President Donald Trump's new social media company and his platform Truth Social. Trump's media company is also going public through a deal with SPAC Digital World Acquisition (DWAC).

Rumble is slated to go public later this year through the merger with CFVI. The deal, which values Rumble at $2.1 billion, is expected to close during Q2. Rumble’s video platform has become increasingly popular with conservative content makers.

Earlier, Trump SPAC Digital World Acquisition fell for ninth straight day.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.