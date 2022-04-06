Legacy Housing receives Nasdaq non-compliance letter

Apr. 06, 2022 4:35 PM ETLegacy Housing Corporation (LEGH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) has received a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market related to its delayed filing of 2021 annual report on Form 10-K.
  • The company is in non-compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements.
  • It has until May 31, 2022 to submit a plan to regain compliance.
  • If Nasdaq accepts the company's plan, it can grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days after the applicable due date for the filing of the Form 10-K, or until September 27, 2022, to regain compliance.
 
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.