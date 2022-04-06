Legacy Housing receives Nasdaq non-compliance letter
Apr. 06, 2022 4:35 PM ETLegacy Housing Corporation (LEGH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) has received a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market related to its delayed filing of 2021 annual report on Form 10-K.
- The company is in non-compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements.
- It has until May 31, 2022 to submit a plan to regain compliance.
- If Nasdaq accepts the company's plan, it can grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days after the applicable due date for the filing of the Form 10-K, or until September 27, 2022, to regain compliance.