Desert Gold announces non-brokered private placement

Apr. 06, 2022 4:36 PM ETDesert Gold Ventures Inc. (DAUGF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Desert Gold Ventures (OTCQB:DAUGF) has announced a non-brokered private placement of ~9.58M units at a price of C$0.12/unit to raise up to C$1.15M.
  • Each Unit will consist of one common share in the equity of the Company and one common share purchase warrant.
  • Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of C$0.18/common share for a period of two years from the closing of the Financing.
  • The proceeds will be used primarily for drilling at the Co.'s flagship Senegal Mali Shear Zone Project in Western Mali and for general working capital purposes.
