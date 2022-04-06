Axon acquires VR training solutions provider Foundry 45
Apr. 06, 2022 4:37 PM ETAxon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Axon (NASDAQ:AXON) on Wednesday said it acquired Foundry 45, a virtual reality (VR) studio focused on developing immersive training modules for large enterprises.
- The acquisition, which closed on Apr. 5, will integrate Foundry 45 into the Axon VR team.
- The acquisition will help accelerate Axon deliver innovative skills- and scenario-based training in public safety, and will catalyze its expansion into new growth markets globally.
- Equity inducement awards of 29.5K restricted stock units were granted to 2 individuals in connection with the acquisition.