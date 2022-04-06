Axon acquires VR training solutions provider Foundry 45

Apr. 06, 2022 4:37 PM ETAxon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Axon (NASDAQ:AXON) on Wednesday said it acquired Foundry 45, a virtual reality (VR) studio focused on developing immersive training modules for large enterprises.
  • The acquisition, which closed on Apr. 5, will integrate Foundry 45 into the Axon VR team.
  • The acquisition will help accelerate Axon deliver innovative skills- and scenario-based training in public safety, and will catalyze its expansion into new growth markets globally.
  • Equity inducement awards of 29.5K restricted stock units were granted to 2 individuals in connection with the acquisition.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.