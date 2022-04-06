Grupo Aeroportuario reports March passenger traffic

  • Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR) on Wednesday said passenger traffic for Mar. reached 5.7M passengers, 15.6% above the levels reported in Mar. 2019, reflecting a continued gradual recovery in travel demand.
  • Compared to Mar. 2019, passenger traffic increased 41% in Colombia, 9.3% in Mexico and 11.8% in Puerto Rico.
  • Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Colombia was driven by a recovery in both domestic and international traffic, while international traffic in Puerto Rico remained weak.
  • Total passenger traffic in Mar. grew 61.9% vs. Mar. 2021.
  • Compared to Mar. 2021, passenger traffic increased 81.1% in Colombia, 69.9% in Mexico and 22.1% in Puerto Rico.
