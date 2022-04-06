Vapotherm withdraws FY22 guidance; sees Q1 revs below consensus
Apr. 06, 2022 4:44 PM ETVapotherm, Inc. (VAPO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) shares slid ~21% Wednesday evening after the respiratory technology developer reported prelim revenue of $20.5M to $21.5M for Q122 (consensus: $25.79M).
- The company had reported $32.3M revenue in Q121.
- Vapotherm also withdrew its previously announced guidance for FY22 revenue, gross margin, operating expense and adjusted EBITDA guidance due to a slowdown in the number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
- The guidance was based in part on the assumption there would be two COVID-19 surges in 2022 with resulting revenue at 50% of prior surges.
- Based on what appears to be the diminishing virulence of COVID-19 (resulting in less need for acute respiratory intervention), as well as a reduction of seasonal hospitalization patterns related to flu and RSV in the first quarter, the company has elected to withdraw its guidance at this time.
- Vapotherm plans to release financial results for Q1 after the close of trading on May 4, 2022.